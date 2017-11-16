Chick-FREE-A!! Help solve this crime for a year worth of nuggets!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARTERSVILLE, GA-- We might have something even better than a 24/7 Chick-fil-A!

A Georgia Chick-fil-A is offering free food for a full year. Told you it wasn't chicken scratch.

Of course, something so free and delicious comes with a catch! You have to help catch a criminal.

Chick-fil-A and The Cartersville Police Department are looking for the person who apparently took this catering van to-go! The surveillance video was posted earlier this week on the restaurant's Facebook page.

We don't want anyone to go all inspector gadget on us, especially since the crime scene is all the way in Georgia.

But Chick-FREE-A ... everyday, for a year (except on Sundays) is hard to pass up!