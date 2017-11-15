Sexist or nah? There’s an app that reveals what you look like without makeup

Ladies, there’s nothing wrong with getting cute and snapping a selfie!

But, beware. There’s a new app out there that’s uncovering the girl behind the makeup.

Russian app creator Ashot Gabrelyanov has launched MakeApp, an app that transforms a selfie into a makeup less one.

Check out what Reese Witherspoon would allegedly look like without her full face.

I Tried This AI Based App That Removes Makeup On Celebs And Here’s What Happened https://t.co/DRykFc0JrF pic.twitter.com/BqrkKo8R0B — Ashot Gabrelyanov (@gabrelyanov) October 29, 2017

Angelina Jolie?

Это приложение умеет снимать макияж с любой девушки https://t.co/hmPyqp8PoJ pic.twitter.com/1nDWycOI4f — Ashot Gabrelyanov (@gabrelyanov) October 26, 2017

Now, we don’t know how spot on this MakeApp really is, but a lot of reviews out there are calling it “sexist,” “BS,” and says it “wants to destroy women’s self esteem.”

Well, the creator told Buzz Feed the app “was an experiment” and the media has “characterized it as a bunch of ‘tech bros’ trying to hurt women, which is so far from the truth.”

But, there are also women out there who aren’t so butt hurt behind the app.

Dear women getting mad about the MakeApp thing… EVEN IF YOU AREN’T WEARING ANY MAKEUP IT STILL ALTERS YOUR PICTURES. IT IS NOT MEANT TO BE A SERIOUS THINGS. STOP COMPLAINING ABOUT A DUMB APP THAT IS JUST MEANT FOR FUN. — 🍁The Unapologetic Canadian🍁 (@Audacious_Leaf) November 15, 2017

Well if we want to make things even. Let’s create an app that reveals what some of these men would look like without their beards.