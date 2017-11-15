Pope Francis got a Lambo!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Italian car manufacturer gifted the Pope a $200,000 white - painted special edition Lamborghini.

But since he prefers more modest cars, you won't catch him cruisin' in the exotic whip.

But it's all for a good cause.

The Pope decided to auction the car at Sotheby's, but not before he blessed it and signed his name on it.

The proceeds will go toward rebuilding homes and churches for Christians chased out of Iraq by ISIS, providing medical aid in Africa, and helping migrant women who are trafficked and forced into prostitution.

Back in 2013 the Pope blessed a $13,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. It sold for over $300,000!

And when he put his name on a Harley Davidson motorcycle jacket, it sold for almost $80,000!

So how much can we expect this already expensive ride to sell for --- half a mil?