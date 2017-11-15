Papa John’s tweets apology for being divisive about NFL

Damage control. That’s what Papa John’s is trying to do after their controversial comments about NFL protests.

Just two weeks ago, CEO John Schnatter said the pizza chain’s sales were hurt by the protests in the NFL where the pizza chain is a sponsor. The comments spurred a backlash on social media, made the company the butt of jokes on late night shows and forced it to distance itself from neo-nazi groups.

Now, here comes the apology.

In a series of tweets it reads, “the statements made on our earnings call were describing the factors that impact our business and we sincerely apologize to anyone that thought they were divisive. That definitely was not our intention.”

We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change. We also believe together, as Americans, we should honor our anthem. There is a way to do both. (2/3) — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) November 15, 2017