Is ‘Get Out’ a comedy? The Golden Globes sure think so!
HOLLYWOOD, CA — Funny or nah?
It’s official, Get Out will compete as a comedy for a Golden Globe nomination. But fans of the Jordan Peele film say there’s NOTHING funny about racism, which is a big part of the story line. Spoiler Alert: A black guy visits his white girlfriend’s parents house and ends up starring in a nightmare.
Even comedian Lil’ Rel Howery whose a part of the cast tweeted how labeling Get Out as a comedy is weird to him.
But there might be a plot twist to this controversy.
Blumhouse Productions, which produced Get Out, entered it into the Comedy/ Musical category. Despite Peele’s tweet declaring the film as a documentary, sources say he actually agreed to submit it as a comedy.
This isn’t the first time a Golden Globe nom has left folks confused. The Martian took home best Comedy after producers submitted it… as a comedy. Critics say movie execs do this in hopes of bagging more Golden Globes.
So … is Get Out producers playing things smart or are they really in a “sunken place”?