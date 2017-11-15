× Is ‘Get Out’ a comedy? The Golden Globes sure think so!

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Funny or nah?

It’s official, Get Out will compete as a comedy for a Golden Globe nomination. But fans of the Jordan Peele film say there’s NOTHING funny about racism, which is a big part of the story line. Spoiler Alert: A black guy visits his white girlfriend’s parents house and ends up starring in a nightmare.

Even comedian Lil’ Rel Howery whose a part of the cast tweeted how labeling Get Out as a comedy is weird to him.

But if I can be honest this is weird to me… Their is nothing funny about racism… Was it that unrealistic lol https://t.co/5xSXBmatfP — Lil Rel Howery (@LilRel4) November 14, 2017

But there might be a plot twist to this controversy.

Blumhouse Productions, which produced Get Out, entered it into the Comedy/ Musical category. Despite Peele’s tweet declaring the film as a documentary, sources say he actually agreed to submit it as a comedy.

‘Get Out’ is a documentary. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 15, 2017

This isn’t the first time a Golden Globe nom has left folks confused. The Martian took home best Comedy after producers submitted it… as a comedy. Critics say movie execs do this in hopes of bagging more Golden Globes.

So … is Get Out producers playing things smart or are they really in a “sunken place”?