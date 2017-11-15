× Ezekiel Elliott withdraws appeal, will serve 6-game suspension

The Cowboy’s running back has thrown in the towel in his fight against the NFL’s suspension for alleged domestic violence.

The announcement was made Wednesday in a joint statement by his agents, Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano.

The statement reads:

“In consultation with the NFL Players Association and his lawyers, and after careful deliberation and review of the recent Second Circuit decisions, Mr. Elliott has decided to forego any further appeals and will serve the remaining suspension. This decision arises from a practical assessment of the current legal landscape. Mr. Elliott’s desire for closure in this matter is in his best interests, as well as the best interests of his teammates, family and friends. This decision is in no way an admission of any wrongdoing, and Mr. Elliott is pleased that the legal fight mounted by him and his team resulted in the disclosure of many hidden truths regarding this matter, as well public exposure of the NFL’s mismanagement of its disciplinary process. Mr. Elliott will maximize this time away from the game and come back even stronger both on and off the field. He intends to release a final personal statement in the upcoming weeks and until then we have no further comment.”

Elliot has already served one game of his 6-game suspension handed down in August. According to The Dallas Morning News, he will return for the Dec. 24 game against Seattle.