Dallas has new plan for those who give to panhandlers

DALLAS - There's a new plan in the City of Dallas to crack down on panhandlers. It's a new marketing campaign that is taking aim at the people who give.

The campaign is using the slogan 'Give Right-Dallas' and they are aiming to redirect donations to organizations that work with the homeless and other people who might need a helping hand.

The three areas of focus are Deep Ellum, the intersection of Forest Lane and Abrams Road, and Preston Center. The plan is set to begin in December, with a series of press events.