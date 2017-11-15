Dallas Animal Services offering free adoptions

DALLAS – Dallas Animal Services is over capacity right now, so they’re offering FREE adoptions of hundreds of pets.

Animals over six years old are free to adopt and all spayed or neutered animals are free, according to DAS. Find out more here.

The shelter says more than 200 animals are ready for adoption. You can find out more and see your future best friend at petfinder.com or at PetHarbor.com, with zip code 75212.

Adoption costs for dogs and puppies is $85 and fees for cats and kittens run $55.

Dallas Animal Services main location at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road (214-670-6800) and at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 16821 N. Coit Road.