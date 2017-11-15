Charges dropped against man shot by Mesquite police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESQUITE- All charges have been dropped against a Mesquite man who was shot in the chest by police officers last week.

"What we heard was there was an altercation ensued typically done to the victim in this case now all this is speculation. It can be cleared up if they release the video," attorney Justin Moore said.

Officials say they got a report of a man breaking into a car. When police arrived, they found Lyndo Jones at the scene and it took three officers to subdue him after an altercation. Jones was shot in the chest and was charged with evading arrest.

Jones turned out to be the actual owner of the vehicle and charges were dropped. He is currently recovering in the hospital.