Blake Shelton named ‘Sexist Man Alive’

People Magazine has named it’s sexiest man alive, and as predicted, it’s country music superstar Blake Shelton.

Shelton told the publication he was shocked by the news and joked that they “must be running out of people.”

Shelton said his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, convinced him to embrace the honor.

Judging by his Twitter page, he’s doing just that.

Shelton first thanked people for the title and said “don’t hate me because i’m beautiful.”

That kicked off a series of tweets with that exact hashtag, proving, at least in Blake’s mind, that everything he does is now sexy.

I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I am eating a pickle. A sexy wet pickle… #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017