Banged up Cowboys prep for huge Philly fight

FRISCO, TX — The Cowboys have picked a bad time for their injury list to pile up. With a crucial game against the 8-1 Eagles this Sunday, the team practiced today without Tyron Smith, Sean Lee, Jeff Heath, Dez Bryant and of course Ezekiel Elliott.

The only good news: Dan Bailey was back at practice, so the NFL’s most accurate kicker might be back making field goals soon.

The stretch ahead is brutal for the banged up Boys. Starting Sunday they’ll play 3 games in 12 days, starting with Philly. A loss to the Eagles and they can kiss any slim hopes of winning the division goodbye, and their Wild Card chances will be on the edge then, too.

“They have the best record in football and we’re behind them, but we don’t spend a lot of time talking about winning percentages and division races and all that,” said head coach Jason Garrett. “We spend more of our time focused on what we need to do today to play our best on Sunday.”

“It’s hard to say anytime you’re playing the Eagles that it’s just another game,” said quarterback Dak Prescott. “We know the importance of this rivalry, especially when they’re playing the way they’re playing, people counting us out or whatever you want to say, people claiming then to be the best team, it puts a little bit more into this rivalry and as I said, we’re ready to go, we’re ready for it.”

So shorthanded or not, the Cowboys need a win, and it may all be in the hands of Dak. The Eagles only clear weakness is their 26th ranked pass defense, so it’s up to #4 to prove he’s #1 on this team, even with his all pro teammates out.