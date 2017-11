Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Arlington police are searching for a purse snatcher.

They say a woman walked into an Arlington hospital and stole the purse of an employee.

The woman is described as 5'7" tall, has a thin build, and curly blonde hair. Police say she left the hospital in a dark colored truck.

If you have seen this woman, or know who she is, or have any information about the case, you're asked to call Arlington Police Det. Michael Wilson at 817-459-6080.