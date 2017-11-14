Video game hero hails from Mesquite!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESQUITE- It's common knowledge, when you think about Mesquite, Texas, you think fighting nazis!

At least that`s what Swedish game designers think.

"It's like we have a hero," said one man from Mesquite. "A hero from Mesquite."

A developer called MachineGames just dropped , "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus."

The game's main character is a Nazi-fighting hero who's straight outta Mesquite!

The game takes place in a world where the Nazis have occupied the United States, and the main character, BJ Blazkowicz, is shutting that down.

Hey, now you know, whenever the Nazis get too rowdy, head to Mesquite.