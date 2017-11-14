Stove Top is now selling Thanksgiving pants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all love the food on Thanksgiving. Maybe we love it a little too much.

I mean, who can resist the spread.

You gotta try a little of everything, or maybe a lot of everything. Problem is, you just don't have room for everything you wanna eat.

Well, now you can have your own Thanksgiving pants.

The folks who bring us stove top stuffing are now selling gut-friendly pants.

Yeah, they're supposed to make things a little easier for those of us who like to go for seconds, or even thirds.

They cost $20 and Stove Top is donating $10,000 proceeds to feeding America.

Now all you gotta worry about is finding a place to take a Thanksgiving afternoon nap!