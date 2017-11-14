Spice of Blythe: Blythe Makes a Pumpkin Pie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Thanksgiving is right around the corner and this week, Pink Magnolia chef and owner, Blythe Beck, visits a Kessler Pie Co. to try her hand at making a pumpkin pie!

She says baking is one of her major fears, so she's braving the storm and heading into their kitchen. She meets Deb who owns the shop with her mom and sister.

Deb has her mix 1 1/2 cups of pureed pumpkin, an egg, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, salt, sugar and evaporated milk. Blythe then pours the mixture into a homemade, hand-crafted pie crust (made with a secret recipe) and pops it in the oven.

When it's time to taste the pumpkin pie - it's delicious!

Spice of Blythe: When you get in the kitchen and you start mixing ingredients and baking you all of the sudden realize how important things are. I am hear in this fabulous pie shop where moms and daughters are working side-by-side.

Not only is the Kessler Pie Co. giving away free pumpkin pies to teachers while supplies lasts, from now until November 21st they're giving a 10% discount on whole pies!