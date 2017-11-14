Olympic medalist inspired first ever hijab-wearing Barbie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, NY -- Chalk this up as another 'W' for women!

Barbie just revealed their first hijab wearing doll, and you can thank Team USA Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who was the first American to compete in the games while wearing a hijab.

Barbie's new addition is apart of the "Sheroes" collection: a line that shines a light on female heroes who break boundaries. Several familiar faces have already graced the line of dolls, including writer/director Ava Duvernay and model Ashley Graham.

For Muhammad, a Muslim woman, it means more than just being immortalized in plastic.

"Perfect hijab wearing moment right here. This is amazing," Muhammad said when she first saw the doll. "I'm proud to know that little girls who wear hijab, and just as powerfully those who don't, can play with Barbie who chooses to wear a head scarf."

She isn't the only female icon making waves for young children! The late queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, is going to be the subject of a children's book -- and it's already a best-seller! It's not even out yet and the book has already crawled it's way up to the number one best seller for Spanish books on Amazon.

Selena's book and Muhammad's barbie will both be available in 2018.

Talk about a win for female empowerment!