Join the Club: DISD Students Get Industry Head Start with Robotics Club

DALLAS -- Robotics club might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of popular clubs to join in high school, but students at one Dallas high school have gravitated toward it for years now.

Robotics students at Emmett J. Conrad High School, aka "The Robo Chargers 3005" are giving robotics a new home and cool name.

Georgette Jordan, the school's engineer teacher says that the program has not only allowed her students to be prepared for college but also hone in on real life skills.

"This gives my kids that are interested in that type of thing an outlet to succeed and excel not just in a classroom setting but it actually gives them a chance to meet real world challenges," she said.

It was with Jordan's experience in the field of engineering and her former employment at Texas Instruments that she helped form a relationship that benefits her students til this day.

This year, DISD students will receive major support through a $350,000 grant from the Texas Instruments Foundation.

Since 2013, engineers at TI have dedicated nearly 800 volunteer hours annually to work with robotics students at Conrad High School.

"Being able to come in, teach them these basic tools to take a problem, a pile of parts and solve it and then see their faces light up when it works its not only rewarding to them but it's also rewarding to me," said Bart Basile, an engineer with Texas Instruments.

For the students, it's a chance to work with tools and solve problems that they wouldn't otherwise be able to experience. Turning science and technology into something more than just a curriculum, but a future.