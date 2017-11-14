Jeff Sessions sued by 12-year-old Texas girl

The Attorney General is being sued by a 12-year-old girl.

It’s all to legalize medical marijuana nationwide.

Alexis Bortell, 12, and her family moved to Colorado to access medical marijuana to help manage her epilepsy.

A drop of THC twice a day has kept her seizure-free for two and a half years, but Bortell says the federal law restricting marijuana use prevents her from returning to Texas.

“I have intractable epilepsy so I have seizures that traditional medications wouldn’t really help,” Bortell said. “I would like to be able to visit my grandparents without risking being taken to a foster home.”

Another child, a marijuana advocacy group, a military vet and former Denver Broncos player Marvin Washington have joined the lawsuit.

The U.S. lost its first motion to dismiss the case.