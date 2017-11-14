Here’s why people are smashing their Keurig’s to smithereens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

READING, MA -- People are going after the coffee! More specifically: Keurig.

Here's the low down on why people are taking their anger issues on their coffee makers. Roy Moore went on to Sean Hannity's radio show to deny the allegations against him involving minors. Moore said in part, "Allegations of sexual contact with her are completely false, I believe they're politically motivated."

Right after that interview, Keurig announced they were pulling their ads from Sean Hannity's Fox News show.

Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

Well, Hannity's viewers did not like that. Not one bit! So #BoycottKeurig was born, where Hannity fans went all "hulk smash" on their machines. People are throwing them off balconies:

Liberals are offended by this video of a Keurig being thrown off of a building. Please retweet to offend a Liberal.#BoycottKeurigpic.twitter.com/0qbHlmyqcA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2017

Hitting them with golf clubs:

Hannity noticed what was going on and tweeted "I am humbled and speechless and frankly laughing my butt off. I love all my deplorable friends. Thank you and game on!!"

The smashing boycott didn't fall on deaf ears though. Keurig's CEO came out with a statement apologizing for announcing the decision on Twitter to pull the ads, "This gave the appearance of 'taking sides'...which was not our intent."

Keurig wasn't the only one to pull ads from Hannity's show. Companies like 23andMe, HelloFresh, and E*Trade also tweeted they don't plan on running their ads either.

We’ve received inquiries RE: advertising on Hannity. We are not running TV advertising on Hannity. We continue to closely evaluate where we advertise. — 23andMe (@23andMe) November 10, 2017

HelloFresh does not advertise on or around Sean Hannity's shows. We continuously work with our advertising agency partners and media buyers to ensure that no HelloFresh ads run during his programs. — HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh) November 13, 2017

Hello, we have not advertised on this program for months and have no plans to do so in the future. — E*TRADE (@etrade) November 11, 2017

We get free speech and all that, but did they have to take it out on the coffee?