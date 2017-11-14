Dallas County assistant DA fired for behavior toward Uber driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A Dallas County assistant district attorney has been fired over her behavior with an Uber driver.

The Uber driver, Shaun Platt, says he picked up assistant DA Jody Warner at a bar in Old East Dallas on Saturday night. He claims Warner, whom he says appeared intoxicated, hit him and was using profanity towards him. Platt finally stopped his vehicle and ordered Warner out; when she refused, he called police. Platt posted to Facebook an audio recording of the encounter.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson ordered an investigation into the incident and decided to fire Warner. No criminal charges have been filed.