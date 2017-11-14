Children shot at Northern California elementary school

TEHAMA, Calif. – At least three people were killed and at least two children wounded in a shooting at a rural Northern California elementary school Tuesday morning.

Authorities said multiple shots were fired at Rancho Tehama Elementary School, about 20 miles southwest of Red Bluff, around 8 a.m. and there were multiple victims, according to fox5sandiego.com. A witness near the scene told the local TV station she heard 90-100 shots fired, according to fox40.com. Another witness claimed to see a white pickup truck drive through the school gate and start shooting.

A six year-old child with two gunshot wounds was reportedly transported by helicopter to a hospital. A second child was reportedly shot in the leg, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.

The gunman was reportedly shot by police. “Multiple shots were fired in Rancho Tehama , with multiple victims. I am told the suspected shooter is deceased from law enforcement bullets,” a deputy said.

https://twitter.com/SaraStinsonNews/status/930487903418859520 Officials say the shooting reportedly started at a home and moved to the school, where more than 100 law enforcement officers are now working up to five crime scenes. https://twitter.com/JimSchultz_RS/status/930500370073206784

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.