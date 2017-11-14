Attorney General Sessions faces grilling by House Judiciary Committee over Russia

Sessions will testify before the House Judiciary Committee as part of the Russia probe.

At his confirmation hearing, Sessions said he did not have any interactions with any Russian officials while acting as a surrogate for Trump during the campaign.

But, it was later revealed that he omitted one meeting.

Sessions went on to recuse himself from the ongoing investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

According to recent revelations, he also didn’t disclose that he rejected a proposed meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.

Sessions will likely face tough questions about how forthcoming he’s been with Congress.

While the attorney general faces questions from that special counsel, he’s apparently considering one of his own.

According to a letter the Justice Department sent to the House Judiciary Committee, Jeff Sessions is considering naming a special counsel to lead an investigation into several matters involving Hillary Clinton.

One of those topics includes the Obama-era Uranium One Deal, which gave a Russian owned company partial control of U.S. atomic energy resources.

Officials are also reportedly investigating several issues related to Clinton foundation donations as well as former FBI Director Lames Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation.