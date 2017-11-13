‘Transracial’ man born white feels like he’s Filipino

TAMPA, Fl. – Since Rachel Dolezal, a woman born white who identifies as black, the term “transracial” has become more known in society.

Now, more people have been identifying as transracial, including white turned Filipino man, Ja Du.

Born Adam, Du is a part of a growing community of people considering themselves a race other than what they were born. Du drives a Tuk Tuk, an Asian vehicle used for public transportation, and feels more himself when he’s engaged in Filipino culture.

“Whenever I’m around the music, around the food, I feel like I’m in my own skin,” he said.

Du is also transsexual and is considering changing his gender as well.