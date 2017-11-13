Thrilla in Manila: Trump praises ‘great relationship’ with Philippines President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANILA, PHILIPPINES -- Despite the anti-Trump rallies in the streets of Manila, Philippines, the President's five-country tour seems to be ending on a high note. Trump's bragging about his "great relationship" with Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

"I send the people of the Philippines warm greetings from the people of the United States," Trump said.

After his first sit down with the country's leader, their night ended with Duterte singing "you are the light of my world" to Trump.

Trump also attended the 31st summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations where he spoke at a meeting with other leaders.

Will be leaving the Philippines tomorrow after many days of constant mtgs & work in order to #MAGA! My promises are rapidly being fulfilled. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2017