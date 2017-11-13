The Cowboys get some much needed holiday cheer at the Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — It was a rough weekend for the Dallas Cowboys. They got absolutely demolished up in Atlanta, and reports are coming out that the feud between Jerry Jones and the NFL may be blowing up into a full Civil War. According to Pro Football Talk, there may even be an option on the table to strip Jerry of his team ownership, while he’s busy trying to can Goodell, but that seems like a major longshot.

So with all that in mind, the Boys could use a little holiday spirit, and they got it today at the Salvation Army, serving an early Thanksgiving dinner.

“After a day like yesterday, you want to be down, you want to be pissed off for the most part and then you get up and you’ve got a new day ahead of yourself,” said Dak Prescott. “And I get to come in and do something like this and just experience the interaction and be a part of something great that the Cowboys and Salvation Army all take part in.”

The annual meal has become a Witten Family Tradition, with Jason bringing his wife and kids along for the experience.

“One of my responsibilities as a dad is to show the moments like this and let them be a part of it that’s one of the reasons why I love playing,” Witten said. “For them to see it and see guys they look up to like Dak that, they don’t have much time off, [my kids] know that, and for them to come here and be a part of this, hopefully, they can see that giving spirit.

And hopefully, they can give everybody something to be thankful for on the field this Sunday.