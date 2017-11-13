Sherin Mathews: Custody hearing today for 4-year-old sister of slain Richardson girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON - A custody hearing is happening today for the four-year-old sister of Sherin Mathews, the 3-year-old Richardson girl whose body was found in a culvert October 22.

Sherin's adoptive mother, Sini, is scheduled to return to court for custody of their biological daughter. The child has been with Child Protective Services in foster care for the last several weeks. Sini Mathews has had weekly visits with the daughter.

The father, Wesley, is still in custody at Dallas County Jail and has been charged with felony injury to a child after he told police he was making 3-year-old Sherin drink milk when she choked and died.