Lawyer says father of late Sherin Mathews is ‘a good family man’ during custody battle

DALLAS -- It's been almost two weeks since Sherin Mathews was laid to rest. Now a custody battle is brewing between Sherin's parents and child protective services. Sini and Welsey Mathews are fighting to regain custody of their four-year-old daughter.

CPS took her from her parents when Sherin was first reported missing. Monday morning, Judge Cheryl Lee Shannon rescheduled the hearing to allow Wesley Mathews a chance to be present. He's currently locked away at Dallas County Jail on injury to a child charges.

"We will arrange to have him here for court the next setting," his attorney David Kleckner explained.

Sini Mathews was in court with her lawyer. According to CPS, she's only allowed supervised visitations with her four-year-old daughter.

"She is still in foster care at this point continuing to have visits once a week with the mother," Marissa Gonzales with CPS added.

This custody battle comes after a heartbreaking end to the missing child case. After Sherin's body was found, her dad told cops that she choked on milk and died.

"He wants the mom to have custody of their daughter," Kleckner said. "He loves his children and wife and he's a good family man."

The next court hearing is scheduled for November 29.