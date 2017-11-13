Gal Gadot will only be Wonder Woman if Brett Ratner is out

Amid ongoing accusations in the entertainment industry regarding inappropriate sexual behavior, one star is taking a stand.

Gal Gadot, you may know her as Wonder Woman, says she will only return to her role as Diana Prince if Brett Ranter is out.

Ratner, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, founded Rat-Pac-Dune Entertainment, a production company which played a role in the making of Wonder woman.

In light of the allegations, Warner Brothers elected not to renew their deal with Rat-Pac-Dune.

Their contract expires in 2018.

Gadot says she doesn`t want a series celebrating women`s empowerment to benefit a man accused of harassing women.