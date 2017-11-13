Five-year-old Carrollton girl passes away but her spirit lives on in the fight to cure brain cancer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON--Last week five-year-old Layla won the hearts of so many after she saw snow for the last time. Unfortunately - Saturday morning she passed away and her family says while one fight is over, the other is just beginning.

Community members and emergency ice gave five-year-old Layla and her family a snow day Thursday, knowing it could be her last.

Saturday morning - Layla lost her fight with brain cancer. Her family posted to the Layla Strong Facebook page:

"This morning our sweet LaylaBug went home to her Heavenly Father. We are heartbroken to be without her smile and spunky spirit, but we rejoice in her new body and home."

Her family said in a statement they're appreciative of all the prayers and support and say quote: "We do have a profound sense of peace knowing she has found her new home in Heaven. We miss her every moment, but are comforted that she is no longer suffering."

While her suffering is over - her battle is not.

Last week, before Layla passed, her mother, Sara, told us people can help by taking action - "People have to get up and they have to do more, they have to be an advocate for not just for our family but for all the other families that are going through this with their children. All the other forms of childhood cancer, because there's just no, there's no good treatment, there's no good options for these kids and it's all terrible."

Monday, Sara`s message was just as strong - Laylastrong. She said: "The LaylaStrong Foundation is partners with The Carson Leslie Foundation and we are committed to funding research that WILL find a cure." AND "The lack of funding for our children is a crime (in my opinion) and the only way to make a real impact is for people to DO MORE."

Sara says after the holidays #DoMore will be more than a saying - it'll be a campaign aimed at raising awareness and funds for those who are still fighting.

Layla's funeral services, or Celebrations, will take place December 2nd at 10 a.m. at Bent Tree Bible Fellowship in Carrollton. Family and friends are all welcome and they ask that you wear pink or purple - or any color other than black - in a celebration of Layla's new birthday.