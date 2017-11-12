SNL slams Hollywood “Sex Monsters”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- SNL is making history, y'all!

Tiffany Haddish made her debut last night as the first ever black female comedian to host SNL! You know Tiffany, the crazy one from the movie "Girls Trip."

She took a jab at Louis C.K. who's accused of whipping it out and touching himself in front of several women. In her monologue, she said, "Listen fellas, if you got your thang thang out, and she got all her clothes on, you're wrong! You're in the wrong!"

Tiffany wasn't the only one throwing shade at all the sexual misconduct allegations going around. Alabama Judge Roy Moore's drama was thrown in the mix, too. In the cold open, the cast joked, "It's hard to convince people you're not into young girls when you're dressed like Woody from Toy Story."

Of course Weekend Update had to put the final nail in the coffin, "Well it's a good weekend to stay inside since it's 20 degrees out and everyone you've ever heard of is a sex monster."

Leave it to SNL to find the humor in even the darkest situations!