Pet parents celebrate ‘Pupsgiving’ to raise money for homeless animals

DALLAS -- Everybody knows dogs are the life of the party!

Saturday's turn up? Pupsgiving!!

"Spending time with our dogs. We're just having drinks and a good time on a Saturday," said one dog mom at the event.

For this year's Pupsgiving, Mutts Canine Cantine called out Dallas dog owners to hang out, pour up, and give back.

"It's always for the dogs, always for some sort of donation to a shelter, anything we can do to help," said a rep from Mutts.

The cash from this event will help Epic Animal Rescue save homeless and abandoned animals. With on-site adoptions and donations piling in, these puppy parents just want to make sure every dog finds their fur-ever home.