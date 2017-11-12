Crazy Cowboys Fan: The Cowboys Diva is one stylish fan!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX — Nicole Vess puts the style back into being a Cowboys fan. Every game day she makes a three hour trek to AT&T Stadium and transforms into the Cowboys Diva!

“Every woman got a diva in her,” Vess laughed. “I’m a little Tom Boyish but also a little girly, so I thought I could definitely be a diva and have this attitude, but in a good way.”

What makes her die-hard fandom even crazier is that she’s hardly a native Texan. She moved here from Germany back in the ‘90s as a “futbol” fan, but quickly embraced American Football and America’s Team.

“It was about three years. I came in ’96 and in ’99 that was it… I’m like I’m going to take on that challenge, I’m will become a Cowboys fan, and I’ve been a Cowboys fan ever since,” Vess said.

Now Nicole is a member of Pro Football’s Ultimate Fan Association, the hall of fame for the biggest football fans.

“It’s a big family… and nobody looks at you weird because you’re dressed funny, because we all have the same goal,” she said. “We all do charity work, we do community service, we’re for sportsmanship, we want other fans from other teams to come and join us and have a great time.”

So whether it’s charity, the bling or the attitude, Nicole has her own flair for being a super fan.

