Scammers using Sutherland Springs shooting to make money

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The nerve of some people!

There are actually scammers out there setting up fake fundraising websites to cash in on the Sutherland Springs shooting rampage. But the Wilson County Sheriff Office isn’t having it. They’ve called on the FBI to investigate after getting word about a phony fundraising site using First Baptist Church’s logo and info.

“While any and all help is appreciated please keep a close watch at who and what you donate,” the office said in a Facbeook post. “We are working with the DA’s Office and the FBI/Texas Ranger Task Force to make sure that these accounts are shut down… DO NOT donate to any site or account that you feel is not legit.”

It’s sad this warning even has to be issued during such a horrific time. The shooter killed 26 people, including an unborn child. Eight members of one family, spanning three generations, were all killed as the grandfather was preaching.

“I can tell you, they’ve forgiven this man for what he’s done. And they would say to him God loves him in spite of this tremendous tragedy,” First Baptist Church Pastor Mike Clements said. “That’s the kind of people they are. The devil was using that man. It was so wrong, so evil, it was so anti-God. God did not want this to happen at all, but we forgive him.”

If you’d like to help the victims’ families, here’s a legit way to do so. First Baptist Church has a donations page on its website and its Facebook page.

“We would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of assistance, prayers and love during this horrific time,” the Wilson County’s Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page. “Our lives, our County and our Community will forever be changed by this horrific event.”