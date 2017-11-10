Veterans Day: A look inside veterans owning a franchise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE COLONY, TX - Most coffee has the same basic ingredients: coffee beans, a bit of sweetness, and a little steamy milk. This one at Scooter's Coffee in The Colony - Has a little extra love in it.

"Scooters is originally from our home area, Ohama," says Former U.S. Army Operating Room Technician, Michael Taylor, "we have been enjoying the product for several years."

"It started small and so they’re rooted in quality," says Michael's wife, Cris.

So it felt natural for them to invest in a Scooter's Coffee here in DFW.

“I’m a medical device sales rep, she’s a [operating room] nurse, we’ve always had that itch to own our own business," says Michael.

Something appealing to many veterans - especially when it comes to a franchise.

“They have a roadmap to success already," says Michael. "Military is not a whole lot different in that there’s a basic way they want you to do things and if everybody’s working in the same direction then we’re going to accomplish that goal."

This company shows their appreciation for veterans by giving them a $20,000 investment in product.

“When I was in the service it was post Vietnam, and when I got out even, people from the military weren’t revered, it wasn’t a high esteem," says Michael. "Now people respect the military, it’s glad to see that a nation is grateful for their veterans."

So to Mr. Taylor and every other veteran, on Veterans Day we say thank you - as we should every day!