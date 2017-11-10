Study: Aaron Hernandez’s brain had severest case of CTE docs have seen at his age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, MA -- Murder conviction, prison, suicide.

The late Aaron Hernandez's life played out like a dark drama. Now, a plot-twist has been revealed after a study on his brain.

Researchers say Hernandez suffered from the most severe CTE they had ever seen for a person his age.

"It's thinned, it's gelatinous, it's been severely damaged and you can see several large holes or perforations," Dr. Ann Mckee from Boston University School of Medicine explained.

Aaron was only 27 years old when he reportedly hanged himself in his jail cell after serving a few years of his life sentence.

The study did not find a direct link between his injuries from the field and his actions that ultimately led to his death. But it did point out that most people with Aaron's level of CTE struggle with their impulses and decision-making skills.

This piece of information could play a key role in his former fiancee's lawsuit against the NFL.

Back in September, Shayanna Jenkins said the league and patriots were quote "fully aware of the damage that could be inflicted from repetitive impact injuries." She added they "failed to disclose, treat, or protect," Aaron from the dangers of such damage.

Bob Costas and Mark Cuban recently criticized the league over its CTE issues.

"Some of the best people I've met in sports have been football people, but the reality is this game destroys people`s brains," Costas explained.