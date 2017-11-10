Stack it up! Garland ISD attempts world record for ‘World’s Largest Sport Stacking Event’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND -- Another day another Guinness world record to beat.

“I just like them because they’re fun,” says Luna Elementary second grader, Kason Hall.

Or should we say, to stack?

“This year we’re trying to set the record for the most stackers all over the world on this day at 635, 000,” said Chris Nichols, Physical Education Teacher at Luna Elementary.

Yeah, students at Luna Elementary in Garland spent part of the school day stacking cups in an attempt to set a new record for the World's Largest Sport Stacking Event.

But it's not as easy as learning your ABC's, it actually takes a lot of focus, fitness, and teamwork.

“We start with three-year-olds all the way up to our fifth grade teaching them the different combination stacks, there are several competition stacks; the 3-3-3, the 3-6-3, and the cycle stack,” says Nichols.

“I usually do it when my brother and sisters are asleep so I can concentrate but sometimes I do it when they're there,” says student, Elizabeth Craig.

Hey, you know what they say practice makes perfect, so keep staking those cups, kids!