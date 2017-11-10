Some veterans receive a long overdue “thank you” at parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- They lived through hell in Vietnam, and they were treated like hell when they got home.

"There was no 'welcome home,'" said Vietnam veteran Robert Garcia. "Nothing."

But a few decades can change everything. Today at the Veteran's Day parade in Dallas, it was all about saying "thank you" to all veterans.

"It's a banner! It's what I believe in. It's what I stand for," said Vietnam veteran Ben Rodriguez of the flag. "You see these old timers? They're old warriors!"

With City Hall Plaza overflowing in red, white, and blue these Vietnam vets are finally getting the recognition they deserve.

"It's something great," Garcia said. "It's a feeling you can't describe knowing that people care about you. To me, I'd do it all over again at the drop of a hat."