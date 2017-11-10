LGBTQ members of the military speak up against Trump’s transgender ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Over the summer, President Trump tweeted that he would reinstate a ban on transgender's in the military. A move that is not sitting well with some.

So the Human Rights Campaign gathered veterans and active members from all over Dallas to speak up against the ban, which before an Obama administration directive, had already been a longstanding ban.

"The fact that one is LGBTQ has nothing to do with what they can do with their job," Retired National Guard Lt. Col. Mary Hart said. "We have an obligation to serve as well. For someone to say because of who you are, you're not able to do that, it's heartbreaking."

"I'm an airman first, I'm a military member first, and I'm just a transgender person," Air Force Staff Sgt. Jamie Hash said. "We all are supportive of each other in uniform, we have each other's backs. We're wing-men, we are all airmen together, we're there to support each other in our mission and get our jobs done, regardless of who you are."

So far, transgender troops are still able to serve in the military because of a federal court temporarily blocking the President's policy. Now only time will tell if transgender people can still serve in the future.

"I want people to be free to serve their country, without question. It's the most honorable thing you can do. We volunteer to do it, we do it willingly, we put ourselves in danger, all for one reason: because we're soldiers," Hart said.