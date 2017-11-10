Latest on Roy Moore’s sexual allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, AL -- Roy Moore isn't stepping aside.

Republicans continue to speak out about the Senate nominee, following allegations of sexual misconduct with underage girls dating back more than 30 years.

Moore responded on Twitter:

Our children and grandchildren’s futures are on the line. So rest assured — I will NEVER GIVE UP the fight! (4/4) #ALSen pic.twitter.com/QfN0GM7EMh — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

Moore is getting support from Republicans in Alabama. One even cited the bible to defend his alleged behavior.

State auditor Jim Ziegler, told the Washington Examiner, "Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus"

Moore is running in a special election to fill the Senate seat that came open when Jeff Sessions became Attorney General. Even if Moore bows out, it’s too late to put another candidate on the ballot.

And speaking of sexual allegations here’s some more.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by the longtime doctor for USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar. We'll hear what America’s sweetheart has to say about the doctor on Sunday night during 60 Minutes. On the show, Raisman says she wants to make sure no one goes through what she did.

She is the second member of the Fierce Five gymnastics squad to accuse Nassar of inappropriate behavior.

And the stories just keep coming out.