Kim Dawson Agency Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Model Search

DALLAS--For more than 50 years, the Kim Dawson Agency has been shining a light on potential talent all over the world.

Thursday night, the spotlight was on the agency as they celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their Model Search.

"We started in 1997 and the girl we found the very first year that was our winner went on to become a supermodel so we're welcoming her back and we're celebrating all the models we found over the 20 years," said Lisa Dawson, President of the Kim Dawson Agency. "We have 42 models that we've found over the past 20 years, through the model search, that are still working today."

"It takes me back to my agency days," said Kathy Tyner, founder of KD Studio and KD Conservatory. "I started with Kim in 1965, so it's really been coming home to me. I just think it's marvelous. It's an amazing event."