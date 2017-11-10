Kevin Spacey’s house of cards continues to fall and now Louis C.K is under fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First, it was House Of Cards, then it was his publicist now, actor Kevin Spacey has been cut from an upcoming movie.

Yep! Spacey is being replaced by the Plummer, Christopher Plummer that is on the feature film All the Money in the World.

Director Ridley Scott made the announcement and says Sony Pictures is fully behind him. It'll probably cost all the money in the world to replace Spacey since he had already started filming. They'll have to redo all of his scenes with Plummer and scrap old marketing material but Ridley says it’s worth it.

Despite the last minute change, All the Money in the World is still scheduled to premiere next month, on December 22nd.

And speaking of last minute, the new film featuring comedian Louis C.K. called I Love You, Daddy set to premiere Thursday, has been pushed to November 17th.

Why? Because C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women.

No joke here! In an in-depth interview with the New York Times, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, two of the five women, said C.K. pleasured himself in front of them after inviting them to his hotel for a nightcap.

And that wasn't the only time he decided to have a one-man show. He's also accused of doing the same thing on the phone with an illustrator and another time while he was shooting a pilot for a show.

Talk about not funny.