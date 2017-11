GRAND PRAIRIE – Four people are in the hospital this morning after a shoot out in Grand Prairie.

The incident happened last night. Gun shots were reported at about 8:30 pm in the 300 block of Dawson Circle.

Police say a groups of people in a car pulled up to a group of people standing in a yard and started firing.

Four people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating. No one is at large.