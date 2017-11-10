Cedar Hill teens behind bars for sexually assaulting classmate in bathroom

CEDAR HILL – Three Cedar Hill teens are facing criminal charges for sexual assault.

Police arrested the Cedar Hill High School students, 19-year-old Sylvanus Lanier, 17-year-old Marco Garcia and 17-year-old Elijah Willis, who are accused of sexually assaulting a classmate in a bathroom during school hours.

The alleged incident happened on October 9th. Garcia was arrested on November 1st and Willis and Lanier were arrested the next day.

All three students are facing aggravated assault charges.

Police are continuing the investigation.