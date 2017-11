Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Arlington police are on the look out for a man who is stealing money from ATMs.

The suspect placed a credit card skimmer on an ATM at a gas station on the 1400 block of North Cooper Street.

ATM skimming uses hidden electronics to steal the personal information stored on debit cards.

The suspect was wearing light colored pants, a gray jacket and a dark colored shirt underneath.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to call police.