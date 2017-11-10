Add Louis C.K., Steven Seagal, and Matthew Weiner to the list of sexual assault scandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- The list just keeps on growing!

Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven, and now Louis C.K. The comedian has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women who said Louis touched himself in front of them, and now he's owning up to the accusations.

In a lengthy statement, he said "These stories are true...There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for...I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

Now his projects are dropping like flies. HBO and Netflix have cut ties, and his new film "I Love You, Daddy" has been cancelled. FX is investigating in their own workplace before they call it quits.

If you thought Louis C.K. was the last of them, think again! Steven Seagal is also being accused by several actresses of sexual harassment. Jenny Mccarthy, Portia de Rossi, and other women have come forward saying Seagal exposed himself to them. One even claims he tried to persuade her with a gun in his hotel room. Unlike Louis, Seagal hasn't said anything about the accusations.

You thought we were done? Oh no. Turns out the creator of the former show "Mad Men" is also being accused of sexual harassment by a former writer of the show!

Kater Gordon came out saying Matthew Weiner asked to see her naked while working late, saying quote "she owed it to him." Weiner denies ever having said that.

It seems like we've only hit the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Hollywood's dirty secrets.