TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods are still paying employees in Puerto Rico despite closed stores

It's been almost two months since Hurricane Maria plowed through Puerto Rico, destroying the island and killing at least 54 people.

But Americans continue to do all they can to help the storm-ravaged U.S. territory. And that includes issuing paychecks to employees who can't work.

That's right. TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods are still paying employees even though many stores remain closed.

A Marshalls employee's father broke the news in this Facebook post, written in Spanish, thanking the store for continuing to pay his son while they're closed.

It was shared over 41,000 times.

TJX Co spokeswoman Erika Tower later confirmed the payments in a statement. "We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances," she said.

Well, people on social media seem to agree - and they're showing the company a lot of love.

Yeah I am buying everything I can from these guys #TJX pic.twitter.com/q2I7l4tkwT — La Ren Michelle (@thats_element_) November 6, 2017

I love when I can be proud of the places I shop!

TJX Companies -- which owns @tjmaxx, @marshalls and @HomeGoods — has kept paying the employees in #puertorico after Hurricane Maria kept stores closed

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼https://t.co/8KmLzZk1AQ — Jorge 🇵🇷 (@HRHjorge) November 8, 2017

Rapper Cardi B said, "I'll be buying all my furniture from here!! Marshalls, TJ Maxx , HomeGoods you poppin'!!

People on the island will have a reason to smile in 2019, because the *hottest* show on Broadway is going to Puerto Rico.

The Tony-winning musical Hamilton is coming to the University of Puerto Rico on Jan 8 for a three-week run.

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has deep family roots to the island, will return to the stage to play the leading role of Alexander Hamilton.

In a statement published by Playbill, Miranda called the project a dream come true and said it's a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business!