Start-up company develops way to heal without stitches

Could we soon see the end of stitches in the medical field?

One startup in Seattle has developed a new “skin closure device” that could change the game.

The microbend uses the strength of staples, but applies like a bandage.

Each strip is equipped with tiny microstaples on each side. The staples clasps each side of the wound and pushes the skin together, leaving virtually no gap in the wound.

If that sounds painful, good news, early reviews says it’s painless.

The device is also performing well in clinical studies, and it may only be a matter of time before one gets stuck on you.