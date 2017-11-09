Pastor wants Texas church demolished, ‘Too painful’ to continue service after mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX -- Hundreds have pitched in to help the small town of Sutherland Springs rebuild after a mass shooting. One member of the Southern Baptist Convention reportedly offered to pay for the church's damages. But now, that donation may not be needed.

Pastor Frank Pomerey wants to tear down First Baptist Church. He reportedly says it would be "too painful" to continue services there. There's no confirmation if it will be turned into a memorial for the 26 victims.

First Baptist Church wouldn't be the first building to be demolished after a mass shooting.

Back in 2013, Sandy Hook Elementary was torn down and turned into a memorial after a gunman killed 20 children and six teachers.

Then there's the 1984 mass shooting at a McDonalds in San Ysidro, California. City officials bulldozed the property then turned it into a memorial.

Remember the Aurora, Colorado theater shooting? Well, after much debate, the city eventually decided to reopen, renovate, and rename the movie theater.

Columbine High was never demolished. The school's library where most of the killings happened was turned into an atrium with a mural.

Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida still stands and serves as a memorial. The club owner allegedly plans to open another "Pulse" in another area.

Mandalay Bay, Suite 32135 is where Stephen Paddock posted up and gunned down 58 people. MGM says that room remains closed and they do not plan to use it anytime soon.