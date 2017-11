Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Jerry Jones is reportedly threatening to sue the NFL if commissioner Roger Goodell's contract is extended after the 2018 season. According to the New York Times, the Cowboys owner has hired the services of high powered attorney David Boies.

Jones is angry at Goodell for suspending Ezekiel Elliot and wants Goodell out.

Ezekiel Elliot has another hearing today at to consider his appeal for suspension and whether or not he will play this Sunday.