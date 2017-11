Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY - Election results are in from Tuesday's voting on Proposition A, bringing with them big changes for several school districts in Dallas County.

Voters have decided to close the school bus agency which provides service for several districts, with 58% voting againstĀ keeping the bus service while 43% voted in favor of keeping it.

Once the agency is closed, each district will have to manage their own bus service or hire a private company.